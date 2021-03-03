A golf club in Rochdale has become at least the second this year to post shocking images on social media of an abandoned car on its course.

Castle Hawk Golf Club was left with a £10,000 repair bill after the vehicle ploughed up much of the 17th fairway and was then discarded.

Deep tyre tracks were left across the length of the fairway by the Mercedes A-Class vehicle.

Club manager Rob Wood said the car, which was later recovered by police, was thought to have been stolen.

He added that cannabis was also discovered inside the vehicle.

He said: “It couldn’t have come at a worse time really.

“We’ve been getting the course ready for when we can open and telling our members about everything we were doing, then this.

“The pics don’t really do the damage justice.

“Some of the tracks were 18 inches deep. It happened when we had all that bad weather and the ground was wet through.

“It wasn’t ideal to say the least.”

A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “What a terrible drive!!

“A few weeks ago we had a stolen car driven on the course which had to be towed off and made a right mess!! Thanks for whoever did this!!!

“Time, money & effort later we have repaired the terrible mess thanks to the amazing greenkeeps.”

The club added this picture, which shows the successful work the greenkeepers had carried out.

Earlier this year Camperdown Golf Course found a burnt out car in one of its bunkers.