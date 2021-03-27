This Derbyshire club has a tournament starting at 12.01am on March 29

A golf club in Derbyshire has said the demand for its venue is so strong that it will open as soon as it is allowed to on March 29 – at one minute past midnight.

Most English golf clubs will reopen early in the morning when daylight starts, but Morley Hayes Golf Club will reopen with a late-night charity tournament.

The venue’s Tower Course has floodlights, which light up seven of its holes.

Seven teams of four players will be taking part in the tournament, which will have a shotgun start – with all teams teeing off from a different hole at the same time.

A silent flare will be let off at 12.01am to start the event. Golfers will also play with special balls that light up as soon as they are hit.

All proceeds from the golf tournament will be donated to the Nottingham Breast Cancer Research Centre.

Andrew Allsop, managing director of Morley Hayes, said: “We’re thrilled to be the first golf facility in England to reopen at 12.01am on March 29, which marks a significant moment for the golf industry as we take our first steps on the road to recovery.

“The shotgun tournament will be a great chance to kick-start golf again at Morley Hayes and will raise money for a vital charity too.

“We can’t wait to welcome back existing golfers and welcome new players to our facilities over the coming weeks.”

Other golf facilities at Morley Hayes include the championship length 18-hole Manor Course, golf pavilion and the recently-refurbished 26-bay all-weather floodlit driving range. It is also home to the East Midlands Golf Academy.

Strict safety measures will be in place at the golf complex. Handwashing stations must be used upon arrival and when leaving. Perspex screens have also been installed to keep staff and players safe.