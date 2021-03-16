This picture suggests all UK golf courses are going to be very busy, very soon

A golf club in Wales has posted a picture of its car park – just a few hours after the Welsh government announced golf can resume – and it was already packed.

On Friday, March 12, the Welsh government announced that golf, which had been banned in the country since late December, could resume, and with four-balls allowed.

Unlike in England, where clubs have been given a month’s notice to reopen, or in Scotland, which gave clubs a few days’ notice that four-ball golf can resume – while two-ball golf has been allowed since the start of the year, Welsh golf clubs were told they could allow tee times from the following morning, March 13, giving them, and golfers, little time to prepare after such a long period of inactivity.

However, despite the lack of notice, Caernarfon Golf Club posted a picture of its welcome sign, in which at least a dozen cars can be seen in the background, with seemingly no spaces available, shortly after it reopened and less than 24 hours after the announcement.

Some golfers had clearly parked on the grass when no spaces were left.

One eye witness said it was “packed” but “nice to see things starting to return back to normality.”

Welcoming everyone back to the 18-hole course, the club shared a post on its Facebook page.

It said: “Who would have thought after waking up Thursday morning after torrential rain for two days we would be playing today.

“However today we are very happy in welcoming our members back to a remarkably dry course. A big thank you to our staff who have worked hard during difficult times.

“Croeso nol i bawb / Welcome back everyone.”