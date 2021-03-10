Two clubs report buggies being set on fire

Two golf clubs have reported that arsonists tried to set fire to their buggies in the latest examples of vandalism to golf clubs during the pandemic.

Yobs set fire to the golf cars at Ellesmere Golf Club in Manchester, which were next to the clubhouse, and resulted in the building also being damaged.

Firefighters were at the club for about an hour dealing with the incident.

The buggies were set on fire, completely destroying two and significantly damaging three others, with the fire also spreading to the clubhouse, damaging a ground floor window.

The Farnworth station watch manager said: “The fire from the golf carts spread onto a little bit of the building.

“They were right outside the clubhouse which led to a window being damaged and we were there for about an hour.

“The owner said they have had some issues with youths over several recent weeks so it is now being looked into by the police.

“Two carts were completely destroyed with three more significantly damaged.

“It was definitely a deliberate act to do this.”

Meanwhile, a group of youths slashed the cover over one of the buggies – worth more than £3,500 – at Crichton Golf Club in Dumfries, before trying to set it on fire.

Club secretary Lee Sterritt said: “This has been a bit of an ongoing problem but it has escalated recently.

“They’ve moved a couple of buggies and tried to set fire to one of them.

“They’ve taken the cover off of one of them and sliced it and tried to set it alight too but it’s fire resistant.

“It’s not just dangerous for the club, it’s dangerous for the kids doing this too by moving buggies and trying to set them alight. Someone is going to get hurt.

“We don’t need this at any time but especially in these times. This is the last thing we want to worry about.”

Police have confirmed to the club that there will be added patrols in the area at weekends to try and put an end to the antisocial behaviour.

Lee added: “About three or four years ago we had vandalism every week then it stopped. But for the last three weeks the problems have restarted.

“The kids are coming along usually on a Friday and Saturday night and they’ve got free rein. It’s not small groups either, it’s groups of about 20 to 30.

“The police have been good with us and have told us they will be up more often to try and stop this.”