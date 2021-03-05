‘We utilise CardsSafe in our golf shop and spike bar, and on-course with our drinks buggy’

The leisure and hospitality industry has taken a colossal hit during the Covid pandemic. The damage to golf courses and their restaurant and bar facilities is undisputed, yet those who come through to the other side will want to recoup those losses. There is a silver lining, and soon customers will be flocking when the world returns to some kind of ‘normal’.

Golf course managers will be able to maximise profit, increase spending, and reduce losses when they welcome their customers again.

One solution is CardsSafe. A system specifically designed to securely retain customer payment cards while the cardholder runs a tab or trials a product or service. The system securely holds bank cards that enable customers to run a tab—allowing them to freely spend more, in the knowledge that the venue is treating the system like any other part of the venue by complying with strict COVID guidelines.

Another benefit to the CardsSafe system is that it is not hardwired and can be portable, as Grant Rumbelow, the food and beverage operations manager at the London Golf Club explains: “We utilise the CardsSafe system in our golf shop and spike bar, and on-course with our drinks buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

With cash being out of favour, and with contactless not ideal for on-course upselling, CardsSafe is ideal for courses, and over 40 golf courses in the UK agree.

Contact the team on 0845 500 1040