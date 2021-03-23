Work begins on new quarter of a million pound driving range

Work has begun on a quarter of a million pounds golf driving range at a municipal golf club, which should capitalise on the current demand to play the game.

Sefton Council’s Bootle Golf Course has seen the work on a 10-bay driving range facility start after the council consulted with local residents and found there was a desire for it to invest in both golf practice facilities and upgrades to the course.

The council has also appointed contractors to support the installation of new fencing and outfield improvements to the site.

The new driving range will include practice facilities and a dedicated coaching bay. Floodlighting will mean golfers can take advantage of evenings to practice their swing and technique during the winter months when it’s too dark to play on course.

Cllr Ian Moncur, Sefton Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “As well as enhancing the already-popular Bootle Golf Course, this new driving range will help to make golf more accessible and attract new players, and enable existing golfers to improve their game.

“When we consulted them, local residents and golfers highlighted the importance of new practice facilities and investment in course infrastructure.

“No matter what the weather or time of year, these new facilities mean existing golfers can practice their game and people who have not played before can give the sport a try.”

The new driving range is due to open later in 2021.

This comes just a few days after North Tyneside Council granted planning consent to HG&L Newcastle Ltd for the £13m Wallsend Golf Centre development at Centurion Park.

The innovative leisure facility combines a full length golf range with a redesign of the golf course, which will enable six, 12 and 18 hole rounds and a substantial investment in comprehensive drainage and other measures including two water features and new planting to enhance biodiversity.

The range will combine the facilities of a traditional driving range with state-of-the-art virtual reality digital technology. The advanced digital technology tracking equipment transposes players’ shots onto digital screens, which can show a number of virtual reality games or a selection of world-renowned golf courses. The technology enables complete novices to learn to play golf, having fun playing different games whilst experienced players can practice, enjoying playing different courses in a virtual reality mode or be coached by the centre’s academy.

The two storey building will have 54 well-furbished golf bays complete with an automated golf ball dispense system fronting the driving range. The main building to the rear of the bays will contain a sports bar and restaurant, golf pro shop, golf academy, kitchens, function / meeting rooms and associated offices. The building will also provide a new clubhouse for Wallsend Golf Club with locker rooms and changing facilities linking directly with the course.

The centre will be home to a new PGA Golf Academy for all golfers, but aimed particularly at local young people, who may not otherwise have been able to access the game.

Spokesman Phil Harrison commented, “Our model, combining a state-of-the-art driving range with the redesigned course, will welcome a whole new range of players.”