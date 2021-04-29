American Golf buys first UK golf club

Europe’s largest golf retailer, American Golf, has purchased a golf club in Cheshire for £2.7 million.

The Warrington-based retailer has a presence at several golf clubs in the UK, and owns several stores and driving ranges, but High Legh Park Golf Club is the first golf club it now owns outright – including its two golf courses, 23-bay driving range and clubhouse featuring The View Bar and Restaurant.

The CEO of American Golf, Gary Favell, said this aligned with the company’s ‘strategy for growth’, following a series of investments.

“High Legh Park Golf Club is a seamless addition to our site portfolio and being in such close proximity to our own Cheshire headquarters, it aligns perfectly with our growth strategy,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to investing in the site for the local community and to provide members with the very best facilities. The site appeals perfectly to both male and female players of all abilities – and we’re even more excited about the potential of the Junior Academy, which will inspire and develop future golfers. High Legh Park Golf Club is the perfect site for us to continue widening the sport’s appeal.”

American Golf recently invested £650,000 in its Trafford ‘superstore’ in Greater Manchester and overhauled its stores in Milton Keynes and Hull, as well as creating a new flagship store in New Malden, Surrey, with its revamped Netherley, Liverpool store scheduled to open on May 8.

The retailer has also put significant investment into new golf ranges in Rossendale, Lancashire and Hemingford Abbots in Cambridgeshire. ‘Developing golf ranges is a key part of American Golf’s growth strategy, with the increased facilities offering more of a leisure destination and widening the audience appeal,’ added the spokesman.

‘The sale generated a number of interested parties, however the existing on-site shop of American Golf made this sale a natural fit. The golf market generally is very strong with plenty of new buyers coming into a market with limited stock.’