Arsonists attack golf club less than a month after it reopened

A Lancashire golf club’s clubhouse has been attacked by arsonists just a few days after it opened a refurbished facility so that golfers could dine and drink outdoors.

Marsden Park Golf Club had been very busy in the last month, with its manager, Neil Reeves, appearing on several radio stations and in the local press to talk about the return of golf at the end of last month. On its first day back the club had 164 golfers play, and nearly 100 played a members’ day event recently.

The club had also used lockdown to refurbish its balcony area so that more people could eat and drink outdoors, and this had only been utilised from last week.

However, arsonists struck this week as the patio area and several small vehicles were set alight.

Four fire engines were called to the club just after 10pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters used three hose reels, four breathing apparatus, lighting, a thermal imaging camera, a hearth kit and ladders to bring the fire under control and they remained at the scene for several hours.

News of the arson attack, which has caused ‘significant damage’, was announced on the club’s Facebook page.

It stated: ‘Unfortunately last night we were targeted with an arson attempt. There is quite significant damage and the course will be closed today (Wednesday) on the advice of the fire brigade.

‘Myself and Trudi are absolutely heartbroken, but the show will go on. We will have people golfing this week.’

The post received hundreds of replies, with many stating they would help the club rebuild what has been lost.