Demand for early evening tee times is soaring

The demand for ‘twilight golf’ in April has soared according to a report in The Telegraph.

The paper states that most golf clubs in England are fully booked for the first two weeks, with an increasing number of golfers happy to play nine holes as the day comes to an end.

This comes just a few days after analysis revealed that nine-hole golf has grown even faster than 18-hole golf in the last year, and has been favoured by members of golf clubs above visitors for the first time.

‘Increased demand has meant only 5.30pm tee times remain at many courses, but these slots are being booked as returning golfers are prepared to squeeze in nine-hole ‘twilight’ rounds,’ it reports.

James Freeman, the PGA professional of Retford Golf Club in Nottinghamshire, said: “The tee booking has gone crazy busy.

“Tee times have been taken from dawn till dusk for the first week, which is amazing for us. The next week will be the same.

“I am booked up solid for about a month, and Saturdays up until Christmas.”

James Thompson, director of golf at Rufford Park Golf and Country Club, has surveyed current bookings and believes that “golf clubs will come out of this latest lockdown in the best condition ever known for this time of year”.

He said: “We’re solid until about April 8 and even then we’ve only got twilight times left. Golfers are absolutely desperate to get out there.

“We’re even getting bookings online for people prepared to tee off as late as 5.30pm, they’ll only get nine holes in at that time, but they don’t seem to care.”

Gerry Toye, director of Wortley Golf Club in Sheffield, added: “Our members would tee off at first light if they could.

“There was a surge of interest and the course is in immaculate condition.”