Municipal course caps membership numbers due to ‘unprecedented demand’

A leisure group that runs a municipal golf course in Scotland has capped the number of members the club has due to unprecedented demand in recent weeks.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has claimed it has been forced to temporarily cap the number of members at Caird Park – one of the only public courses in the city.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “Caird Park, like all golf courses, has seen unprecedented demand during the pandemic as golf has been one of the very few activities that has been allowed to continue.

“To ensure all golfers can secure a tee time, we have had to temporarily cap the number of members. The membership numbers, alongside daily ballot demand, is under constant analysis and additional memberships will be released for sale as and when the numbers allow.”

The move has left some golfers fearful they won’t regain their membership status this year.

Ian Whitelaw, a taxi driver who has spent 20 years playing at Caird Park, cancelled his direct debit for membership over the winter months because of the lockdown and the financial cost.

But he now may have to buy green fees as a guest every time he wants to play.

“I have been told I will have to join a waiting list,” he said.

“I think it’s ridiculous that this is happening. It’s also happened to a lot of other former members I have spoken to and we are not at all happy about it.

“They are trying to tell us that Caird Park is oversubscribed. There’s a lot of anger – surely there’s a way that people who have been members for many years can actually get their membership back without having to go on a long list.”

Another Caird Park golfer, Chris Elder, believes ex-members and those looking for reasonably priced golf are now feeling the effects of the decision to close another municipal venue last year – Camperdown Golf Course.

He said: “Many members who tried to re-join after the Covid-19 pandemic have been told the golf course is closed to new and previous members who have been a member for the past 20 years.

“The council closed down Camperdown and now Dundee golfers are being excluded from playing reasonably priced golf.

“The authorities must change this as soon as possible so any golfer in the city and everyone can apply for a membership.

“If this is not going to be the case then a rethink on opening Camperdown back up for golfers in the city should be looked at seriously.”