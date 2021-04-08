Spending on golf jumped by nearly 400% last week

New data from Barclaycard shows that spending on golf soared in the week English golf courses were allowed to reopen following three months of lockdown.

According to The Telegraph, in-person spending at golf courses nearly quadrupled, surging 370 percent compared to the previous week, while total spend at golfing sites, which includes remote spending, was up 190 percent.

Golf outperformed the rest of the leisure and entertainment industry, which still saw spending jump by 136 percent.

Travel and petrol spending also rose – by seven percent over the week – with many people travelling locally for gatherings over the Easter weekend and to the golf course.

But the pandemic appeared to still be having a heavy impact on leisure spending, with the total value of transactions 35 percent lower than the same week in 2019.

Rob Cameron, chief executive of Barclaycard Payments, said the next hurdle will be the re-opening of non-essential retailers from April 12.

“This is a strong indication of the pent-up demand for returning to pre-pandemic activities, like seeing friends and family and enjoying outdoor sport,” he said.

“We hope that businesses will maintain this momentum as they approach the next major milestone – the reopening of non-essential retail next week.”