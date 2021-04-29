TGI Golf recognition for PGA trainees

The TGI Golf Partnership has honoured and rewarded the latest crop of PGA trainees.

The top trainees from the three year groups of each of the seven PGA regions received a cash bonus from the TGI Golf Partnership as well as the honour of being ‘PGA Trainee of the Year’.

The TGI Golf Partnership has donated a substantial figure to the PGA professionals of the future in backing the awards for 12 years.

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf managing director, said: “Congratulations to all PGA Trainees of the Year award winners – it has been a pretty tough year to say the least so an extra special well done this year for maintaining focus and coming out top of the class.

“This is the 12th year that TGI Golf has sponsored the PGA Trainee of the Year awards and it is incredibly important to us that we continue to support The PGA and help the PGA professionals of the future as well as the Pros of today.

“Those going through The PGA education department at the moment are the future of our sport and our industry, it’s vitally important we all continue to support and develop them in every way we can. Congratulations once again to all the winners.”

Dr Paul Wiseman, PGA Executive Director – Education, commented: “We all know that achieving excellence in golf is not solely down to natural ability. It requires hard work, focus, determination and dedication. The same is true of

The PGA Training Programme which demands a lot form the trainees as they balance work and home life with a demanding an academic programme.

“The TGI awards is our way of recognising these qualities within our Trainees whom I am extremely proud of for doing so well in such challenging circumstances.”

2019/20 TGI PGA Trainees of the Year:

North Region

Sophie Speariett (Tommy Fleetwood Academy)

Max Smith (Wheatley Golf Club)

Thomas Perry (Abbeydale Golf Club)

South Region

Nicholas Lloyd (The Richmond Golf Club)

Warren Harmston (Sunningdale Heath Golf Club)

Todd Adcock (Tonbridge Golf Centre)

East Region

Timothy Hodson (Warren Golf Club)

Gary Walsh (Mill Green Golf Club)

James Watts (Kingsway Golf Centre)

West Region

Jamie Smith (Cardiff Golf Club)

Georgia Lewis (unattached)

Chris Harrison (Broadstone Golf Club)

Midlands Region

Simon Dainter (Drayton Park Golf Club)

David Atkins (Marriott Forest of Arden Golf Club)

Adelle Middleton (Coventry Golf Club)

Ireland

Mary Doyle (Golf Ireland Academy)

Thomas Gracey (Edenmore Golf & Country Club)

Shane Irwin (Monkstown Golf Club)

Scotland

Stella McClure (Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort)

Ian Redford (Gailes Golf & Leisure)

Grant Robb (Cruden Bay Golf Club)