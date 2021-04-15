Formby Hall and The Grove make new senior management appointments

Two major English golf resorts, Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa in Liverpool and The Grove in Hertfordshire, have both made new senior managerial appointments.

Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa has appointed Andrew Steel Jamieson as its new general manager.

Andrew has had an esteemed, 30-year career in hospitality across the UK and Europe. With senior management positions at the Galgorm Resort & Spa, Crewe Hall Hotel and the award-winning Feversham Arms and Black Swan Hotel, Andrew was also managing director at the Royal Demeure Hotel Group in Italy, driving performance across its five-star, luxury portfolio.

Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa was named Hotel of the Year at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards in 2020. Andrew is responsible for the strategic direction and daily operations of the resort, with its championship golf course, PGA academy and driving range, as well as 76 bedrooms and suites, health club and conference, events and wedding business.

With an early career at the Stakis Hotel Group in his native Glasgow, Andrew has climbed the ranks in both on and off property management and operations roles. Prior to joining Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa, Andrew was the interim managing director at Altitude in London.

Andrew said, “Taking the helm at one of the north west’s most iconic properties is a real privilege. We’ve a fantastic resort here and a team that’s focused on welcoming guests back to the hotel. We can’t wait to deliver some joy to guests again – it’s been a long time coming.

“Many of us will be holidaying in the UK this year and Formby has so much to offer. From the vibrancy of Liverpool on our doorstep, to our position on England’s Golf Coast with world-leading courses nearby. We’re adjacent to beautiful beaches and the many attractions for the whole family across Formby, Crosby and Southport. There’s really something for everyone.”

Meanwhile, at The Grove in Hertfordshire, Anna Darnell, director of golf and leisure, has been promoted to resort leisure director, taking on wider business and strategic responsibilities across the historic 300-acre estate. Brad Gould, head of golf sales and operations, becomes The Grove’s new director of golf.

Anna joined The Grove in 2005 as an event sales manager after qualifying as a PGA professional from Loch Lomond and time spent teaching in the Middle East. Two years on, she became The Grove’s head PGA professional and operations manager and was subsequently promoted to director of golf, before taking on wider leisure-related responsibilities in 2016.

Her new role, which takes effect immediately, gives her responsibility for leisure experience and revenue management, while overseeing golf, spa and activities, and the children’s nursery and crèche.

Brad has been at The Grove for 14 years, starting his career in reservations, tournament coordination and golf sales, before his promotion to head of golf sales and operations in August 2017. As director of golf, Brad will take full responsibility for golf sales, retail and operations, along with the golf course and estate teams.

Commenting on both appointments, Bernard Murphy, group managing director of parent company Ralph Trustees, said: “Anna and Brad have consistently proven themselves as great leaders within our business. They are hugely respected by the teams they manage and I have no doubt they will thrive with the added responsibility these roles bring.

“We constantly seek to provide the best experience for all our guests and investing in our employees sits at the heart of this. We have recently completed an important customer care training programme across the whole business, and used the lockdown period to complete an extensive refurbishment of our hotel, to firmly establish ourselves as the most desirable resort experience in the UK.”

The golf course has seen a recent, major investment with all 90 bunkers completely renovated and revitalised, enhancing playability and aesthetics.

There have been several appointments in the golf industry in recent days, particularly at golf resorts, here’s a round up of some of them.