Two more golf clubs report antisocial behaviour

Two golf clubs, one in Scotland and one in England, have contacted the police in the last few days due to antisocial behaviour such as the lighting of fires and destruction of property.

At the Vale of Leven Golf Club in Scotland, trees were set alight last Friday evening.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.24pm on Friday, April 23 to reports of trees on fire at Vale of Leven Golf Club, Northfield Road, Alexandria.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised one appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Chief Inspector Coleen Wylie added: “We know that all forms of antisocial behaviour can have a disruptive effect and frightening effect on local communities and will act on any information we receive, which includes carrying out regular patrols of areas highlighted to us.

“We have received a small number of reports of fires in the Bonhill area, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the persons responsible.

“It goes without saying that deliberately setting fires is incredibly reckless and presents real risks to the public and emergency services responding to these incidents.

Meanwhile, Rossendale Golf Club in Lancashire has also experienced vandalism.

The toilets were broken into on Saturday night (April 24), and severely damaged.

Police officers say the toilet was “completely ruined” and the whole block was flooded.

It follows numerous reports of antisocial behaviour by youths in the area.

Police have pledged to continue patrolling the area and are asking anyone with information to get in touch with them.

A spokesperson for Rossendale Police said: “Night entry has been gained to the toilets on Rossendale Golf Course and damage was caused to the toilet.

“Not only have they completely ruined the toilet they also caused the whole block to be flooded.”

There have been several reports of vandalism to golf clubs in recent weeks, such as teenagers camping in a bunker at one club and arson at another.