US golfer leads fundraising drive for Uphall clubhouse

A teaching professional at a golf club in Texas is trying to raise thousands of dollars for a Scottish golf club which had its clubhouse destroyed by a fire earlier this year.

Lee Rhind, who played in the 2013 US PGA Championship, is trying to raise $10,000 for Uphall Golf Club, which experienced the fire in February.

While he has lived in Texas for most of this century, he grew up in Scotland and was a member at Uphall when he won the 1997 Scottish Boys’ Stroke-Play Championship at Downfield.Rhind currently works at Midland Country Club, where is the director of instruction.

“I woke that morning to a bunch of messages and images of the fire from friends and family,” said Rhind. “I was just in shock to start with, but the more I thought about the damage and all the memorabilia being lost from the club’s history, it just got me really thinking about how much the club and members helped and encouraged me growing up.

“As a youngster playing at Uphall, we had a group of us all about the same age that really pushed everyone to get better from the age of 12.

“I remember having a group of members come watch the Scottish Boys’ final at Dunbar in 1997. Unfortunately, I lost (to Kirkcaldy’s Mark Donaldson by one hole), but I made up for it later that summer by winning the stroke play.

“I normally try to catch up with the people from that group I came through the ranks with when I visit home and I actually had a round of golf and pint at Uphall last year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“I have set up a gofundme [which has currently generated more than $3,000 for a goal of $10,000] page to just see what I can do. I know a lot of people have enjoyed spending time at Uphall over the years, either golf or just socialising, so any money I can raise, I know the club will put to good use for the future.

“We [my family] do enjoy visiting Scotland and will need to get over to see the new clubhouse at Uphall once it has been built.”