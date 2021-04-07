‘We’ve had more than 300 rounds per day since reopening’

Several golf clubs have reported huge participation rates in the last few days, as many golf clubs have reopened following lockdowns amid dry and sunny weather.

Andy Rideout, general manager of Bramshaw Golf Club, said that the club averaged more than 300 rounds per day in the first few days after the club reopened on March 29.

He wrote on LinkedIn: ‘Wow! 921 rounds of golf in 3 days… Golf is definitely back! It’s been fantastic to see so many happy golfers enjoying the courses here at Bramshaw Golf Club – makes all the hard work worthwhile! ⛳️’

Penrith Golf Club in Scotland reported that it had 1,000 tee times booked in less than a week, between the end of March and the beginning of April.

The club didn’t even open until the afternoon on Monday (March 29) after heavy overnight rain, and marketing manager Chris Stockdale said: “There were some hardy souls who ventured out, so the majority of tee times were booked.

“It was very busy on Tuesday as it was a much better day weather wise.

“Competitions started on Sunday as people were feeling their way back into the game with social golf last week. The driving range, which is open to the public, has also been very busy.”

The schedule at Reigate Heath Golf Club in Surrey has been “absolutely rammed”.

Club manager, Sarah Christie, said: “From 8am through to 6pm, we are fully booked, they are desperate, very keen and very excited.

“The appreciation for golf has grown exponentially over the past year, people have realised that not only can they play safely, it is very good for you.

“Every golf club has had a surge in membership and everybody is really keen. It is like a double whammy; we have had a huge increase in membership but also people are really keen to play because it is one of the only things you can do.”

And Mike Verhelst, general manager of Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, wrote on LinkedIn: ‘Wow, full tee sheets, all golfers happy, all projects finalised. As for me, truly done in, but with a smile on my face.’