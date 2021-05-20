Another golf group announces investment plan

The QHotels Group has become the latest owner of golf venues to announce that it will invest heavily in them, against the backdrop of increased participation.

The UK’s largest golf resort operator will be rolling out an upgrade to its facilities and courses worth £2 million at its seven golf venues in England and Scotland over the next 12 months, with further significant investment to follow in 2022 and 2023.

Money will be particularly invested on improving the golf courses.

The improvement programme will cover all sectors of The QHotels Group’s golf-course business, with the renovation work set to start shortly.

At the heart of the investment is a major upgrade of the greenkeeping equipment, with each resort receiving the latest in mowing technology to deliver improved playing surfaces on all of its acclaimed courses.

Bunkers, pathways and drainage systems at each venue will also be overhauled in the next 12 months, while The QHotels Group is further improving the golf experience it offers by adding to the fleet of golf buggies available at every resort.

Away from the fairways, golfers can practice using improved driving range facilities, while all of the resorts’ pro shops are being given a fresh new look and upgraded with new fixtures and fittings.

Richard Moore, group chief executive of The QHotels Group, said: “Golf is a key part of our business and, more than ever before, we are committed to delivering the best experience possible to all our guests and members.Following an extended period of lockdowns, more and more people are discovering the many benefits of playing golf and our courses are busier than ever.

“As the UK’s largest golf resort operator, we have a responsibility to providing outstanding facilities on and off the course, and we believe that the investment that we are making over the next three years will help introduce the game to an even bigger audience.”

In recent days Glendale Golf, an operator of six golf clubs in England, has said it will invest, on average six figure amounts, in five of them due to the increased popularity of the game at the moment, and South Ayrshire Council, which was earmarking five of its eight golf clubs for closure in early 2020, is now set to invest in all of them following the surge in popularity of the game amid the pandemic.