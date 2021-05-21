Another historic golf club reintroduces a waiting list

The oldest golf club in Oxfordshire has said it has been so busy since it reopened in late March that it is reintroducing a waiting list for memberships.

According to Oxford Mail, the club has seen even more activity since its clubhouse reopened on May 17.

Oxford Golf Club’s general manager Steve Greenwood said: “The course re-opened on March 29, but so many people have been looking forward to the clubhouse re-opening and there’s a real sense of optimism now.

“Everyone has done a great job getting the club and the course ready and the feedback we’ve had has been excellent.

“It’s just nice to see the course and clubhouse in use again and people enjoying themselves following a challenging year for so many.”

He added: “We are more than a golf club – we’re part of the community.

“We have taken numerous bookings for our function space for later in the year which is encouraging. People have missed the social aspect of the club.”

Oxford Golf Club’s course was designed by Harry Colt.

Head professional Joe Pepperell said: “We are a down-to-earth golf club that works hard to make the sport accessible to all.

“We provide tuition for people of all ages and abilities and make it viable to take up the sport.

“Oxford Golf Club hosts a real mix of people from all backgrounds, and it is fantastic to see so many people embracing the sport.”

Meanwhile the club’s head greenkeeper, Doug McGregor, said: “The course is in prime condition. We have improved all areas including the fairways, bunkers, greens and tees.”

Waiting lists – in which a membership category is full and people can’t join it until others have left – were common among golf clubs for decades, but in recent years became more rare as participation and membership numbers fell.

However, a survey earlier this year found that the number of UK golf clubs that have a waiting list for members has more than doubled during the pandemic from 22 to 45 percent.

This comes as Sports Direct has reported an uplift in sales of golf equipment by 288 percent in the last six weeks alone and a mammoth 725 percent compared with this time last year.