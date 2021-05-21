Are you seeking to expand or diversify your golf club?

Whilst many golf clubs have benefited from extra ‘Covid related’ demand, some are embracing diversification ideas in order to boost recurring revenue and profits and in some instances simply to remain viable. This could include facilities to accommodate the growing female membership base, adding junior membership facilities or simply being a more attractive venue to different markets providing much more than traditional golf alone.

For golf clubs, more memberships generally mean more income and there are many different development options available which could make your club more attractive to potential users. This could be through club expansion with new memberships areas, adding new facilities such as spas and gyms, function rooms or hotel accommodation. Alternatively, the introduction of different types of development on parts of the course may be more attractive. This might include housing, for which there is often a great need and demand in many parts of the country.

At Pegasus Group we have expertise in bringing such projects to life. Working in collaboration with golf clubs we can help you to achieve the necessary planning permission, including within sensitive locations such as the Green Belt, which requires dedicated insight and proven experience. Pegasus Group has a portfolio of examples showcasing the team’s practical involvement in the preparation and attainment of such planning consent. We can provide a range of pre-construction advice to support your club aspirations including design and architecture services, and specialist landscape, environmental and heritage advice as necessary. Our economics experts can also work with you to determine the economic benefits of your development to the local area and potentially to yourselves.

At Caversham Heath Golf Club (above) in Oxfordshire, Pegasus Group successfully secured various planning consents for a new putting and practice green, new 18-hole course and extended clubhouse. Working with Sirowe Architects the new clubhouse will include a substantial exterior terrace with views across the course, a pro shop, function space for meetings and yoga classes, junior golf lounge to accommodate its younger members, restaurant and bar and dedicated members area.

At Harpenden Common Golf Club (below) in Hertfordshire Pegasus Group assisted RDT Design in securing planning consent for a replacement clubhouse in the Green Belt. We prepared a planning statement to accompany the planning application which explained how the clubhouse although larger would not harm the openness of the Green Belt and would actually enhance the conservation area of which it was a part. The additional revenue was also essential to the ongoing viability of the club for which there was local support all of which contributed to the very special circumstances which justified the redevelopment. Planning consent was granted at committee and the clubhouse has now been built.

