Consultation to begin on new multi-million pound Scottish golf resort

Plans to convert a former farm into a major new golfing destination next to St Andrews are to be consulted on this week.

Investment consultant GPH Engineering said the new resort at Feddinch Mains will include a clubhouse, golf accommodation including up to 39 luxury suites, a spa and a restaurant, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course designed by 1973 Open champion, Tom Weiskopf.

Proposals for the 100-hectare site date back nearly two decades, and were given consent in 2004.

The site includes the farm steading known as Feddinch Mains, which currently lies vacant and derelict and will form the focus for new facilities. All existing buildings at Feddinch Mains, with the exception of the farmhouse, will be demolished as part of the proposed development. The conservation of the existing listed farmhouse will permit an additional apartment to be formed.

The developer intends to submit a full planning application for the development following the consultation period.

A spokesman said the project will deliver considerable employment opportunities along with increased investment in the local Fife community. This includes jobs created through the construction process and direct onsite jobs including clubhouse staff, greenkeepers, marketing and sales staff and administrative positions.

“We’re delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our ambitious development proposals at Feddinch Mains,” a spokesman from GPH said.

“This exciting golf resort development will deliver first-class golfing facilities and accommodation, delivering long-lasting economic benefits for the local community.

“We are consulting extensively and would encourage the local community to take part in our consultation, ensuring it has the opportunity to ask questions, input views and shape proposals.”

An online consultation will take place on Thursday, May 20.