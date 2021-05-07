FCA ‘appears to have shifted policy’ on instalment payments at golf clubs

There appears to have been ‘a recent shift in policy’ by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regarding golf clubs that allow members to pay their subscriptions by instalments.

Writing in the May issue of The Golf Business, Alistair Smith, chief executive of the National Golf Clubs’ Advisory Association (NGCAA) says that although no new legislation has been passed, the effect of the change is that ‘golf clubs will need to review their position and potentially apply for permission (or licence) from the FCA’.

‘Although the FCA is reluctant to provide definitive advice, we can glean some important information for golf clubs in light of some recent developments,’ he writes.

‘There has not been any recent change to the legislation that underpins regulation in this area, but there does appear to have been a recent shift in policy.

‘We have had a number of recent enquiries from golf clubs as a result of another organisation’s recent publication on this topic. We thought it sensible, therefore, to produce an update to set out our interpretation of the law and of the FCA’s apparent stance.

‘What remains the case is that there are two types of potential ‘permission’ available from the FCA for the purposes of instalment payments at golf clubs: limited permission and full permission.

‘Previously, the position was understood to be that no form of permission was required if a club allowed its members to pay annual membership fees over a period not exceeding 12 months commencing with the first day of the membership year, nor in more than 12 instalments, and provided that such payment terms were without interest or other charges. This is where the FCA appears to have shifted its stance, because now it would appear that such an arrangement, even when run and administered ‘in-house’ would be likely to require limited permission from the FCA.’

Smith adds that there is no distinction between standing orders and direct debits as far as the advice is concerned; if a member defaults on their instalment payments, the club should be at liberty to recover the balance from the member, provided that there is nothing to the contrary in any documentation with the member; no permission would be needed if the club simply makes introductions to a broker (rather than a lender). However, if the club makes introductions to credit brokers which are lenders, where the aim is to introduce members to credit, then a permission will be required from the FCA; and in circumstances where the club operates an instalment payment programme in-house which is more than 12 instalments and payable over more than 12 months and / or charges interest, admin fees or other charges, then it is highly likely that a full permission would be required.

‘Clubs should take care so as not to operate a system where such matters are accidentally or intentionally ‘hidden’ such as where a discount is given to members who pay in full by a certain date as compared to those who pay by instalments,’ he adds.

‘If introducing members to third party funders, or acting as their agent, the club will need some form of permission from the FCA. A limited permission will suffice provided such introduction is not a main business activity of the club, and provided sale of the club’s goods and services cannot be said to take place in the member’s home. Otherwise, a full permission will be required. The limited permission is more readily obtained and is less expensive than the full permission. It is nonetheless a fairly lengthy form with plenty of information requirements – including fairly detailed financial information and advancing fit and proper persons within the club to the FCA.

‘This can be a complex area and one in which the FCA’s stance has apparently changed. A lot of golf clubs will have considered themselves outside of the permission regime but that no longer appears to be a safe course of action. It is likely that a golf club will need a permission of some kind, when operating any kind of members’ instalment payment programme, whether that is direct or indirect.’

For more information, visit www.fca.org.uk or contact the NGCAA on 01886812943 or office@ngcaa.co.uk