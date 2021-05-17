Golf club plans to fund new clubhouse via housing

A golf club that saw its clubhouse destroyed by a fire recently has submitted a planning application for a new building.

Lutterworth Golf Club in Leicestershire experienced a devastating fire earlier this month.

The venue is now seeking outline planning permission to build golf facilities, including a clubhouse, driving range, a gym and other leisure facilities, according to Inside Media.

To pay for this work, it hopes to also acquire planning permission for 42 residences on the site of the existing clubhouse, sell the site to a developer and use the money to construct the new facilities.

The housing is expected to be a mixture of four and five-bedroom houses and two-bedroom apartments.

The golf club complex will include a clubhouse, professional shop, driving range and greenkeepers’ accommodation.

Parking for 300 cars will be provided with charging points and security lighting.

A statement filed with Harborough District Council said: “Lutterworth East, which will be constructed over the next decade, will bring another 2,500 families into the town and we want to be able to provide leisure facilities that will be of great benefit to many of those families without cost to the taxpayer, while ensuring the maintaining of the future of Lutterworth Golf club.”