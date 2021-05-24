Golf venue to open in Berkshire this summer

A golf ‘entertainment complex’ is set to open in Berkshire this July, boosted by the current demand to play the game and the recent growth of modern driving ranges.

The 18-hole Blue Mountain Golf and Conference Centre in Bracknell closed down a few years ago when participation in the game was declining.

However, while some of that venue is being transformed into a new housing estate, golf will be back at the location this summer, driven by the company Golf Entertainments.

Its ‘Golf Plex’ will feature a nine hole golf course, a footgolf course, two driving ranges and an adventure golf course.

The company has launched a recruitment drive in anticipation for its July opening, promising an accessible experience for aspiring golfers and families who may be put off by ‘traditional’ golf clubs.

An advert on Indeed states: “Golf Plex is a new concept in family entertainment, opening in July 2021. Forget what you think you know about golf.

“This isn’t going to be anything like your normal golf club – full of funny coloured trousers and odd traditions. In fact, it’s so different from that, we’re not calling it a golf club – it’s a Golf Entertainment Centre.

“We’re going to offer three main activities that can be enjoyed by non-golfers and golfers alike – regardless of their age or golfing ability.

“And we’ll also have a café bar which will serve hot food, beverages (including alcohol) and play host to children’s birthday parties.”

Once it is opened, guests will be able to enjoy hot food, drinks and alcohol in a temporary clubhouse, with a new building set to be built in about five years’ time, which will also result in the expansion of the driving range.

Several clubs are investing heavily in modern driving ranges at the moment and Topgolf is currently building a new driving range in Scotland.