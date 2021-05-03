Historic golf club’s clubhouse destroyed by major fire

A 117-year-old golf club’s clubhouse has been severely damaged in a major fire.

Lutterworth Golf Club in Leicestershire experienced the fire on Saturday, May 1.

A number of people in the area called 999 after they spotted the fire, and around 40 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze.

The single storey clubhouse building, measuring about 60 metres by 20 metres, was gutted in the blaze, which was already “well alight” by the time the first crews arrived on the scene, according to reports.

The fire service said on its log: “On arrival, incident commander confirmed the building was involved in fire and well alight.

“Further fire engines and the aerial ladder were requested to assist with fire fighting.

“Two main water jets, water from the aerial ladder and two hose reels were in use to fight the fire.”

Leicestershire Police were also in attendance, along with gas and electricity engineers to isolate the supplies to the building.

The fire service said the cause of the blaze was now under investigation. Crews were still at the scene this morning.

The golf club posted on Facebook: “Sadly, there has been a major fire at Lutterworth Golf Club, Saturday 1st May.

“The course and club will be closed until further notice.”

This is the second major fire at a UK golf club in just over a week. Marsden Park Golf Club’s clubhouse was attacked by arsonists in late April.

This is also at least the fourth major fire at a UK golf club since the start of this year – with the previous two also happening just a few days apart.

In early February, Uphall Golf Club in West Lothian was devastated by a fire that saw 10 fire appliances arrive at the scene, and four days later Boringdon Park Golf Club in Plymouth was also hit by a fire that saw seven fire crews battle the inferno for several hours.