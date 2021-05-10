Municipal course that was earmarked for closure is saved

A popular municipal golf club that Luton Borough Council was considering closing down has been saved – for the time being at least.

The 27-hole Stockwood Park Golf Centre, which is said to offer the cheapest club membership in England at £45, has more than 250 members, but the council was considering closing it as it needs to make savings to cover a shortfall in its budget caused by fewer people using Luton Airport.

The council has now said the club will remain open for the time being, following a public consultation, which included an online petition to save the golf club that attracted over 9,450 signatures.

“We have had a huge response with a wide range of passionate views put forward,” stated a council spokesman.

“The golf course and the park are clearly valued by a large number of people.

“We have therefore agreed to undertake a long-term master planning exercise for the whole of the park to explore how we can best use the whole of the park for the benefit of the wider community.

“The masterplan is a big piece of work so the golf club will continue to operate as it is now for the time being, but we will undertake some necessary compliance works to the clubhouse in the next few weeks.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there have never been any plans to build houses or any other similar development on the park. Our key priority is about ensuring that we maximise the recreational benefits of the park for the whole of the community.”

Council-owned golf clubs have struggled for years but the current demand to play golf is so strong that other plans to close courses have been abandoned.

In addition, municipal courses in Merseyside have reported their busiest ever period while Leisure and Culture Dundee has capped the number of members it will allow due to unprecedented demand in recent weeks.

The CEO of enjoyleisure, which runs council-owned venues Musselburgh Links in East Lothian and Winterfield Golf Course in Dunbar, said: “In all our years of managing the golf course, we have never witnessed such a demand for golf as there has been in the last 12 months.”