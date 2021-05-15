Reesink’s got you covered

When it comes to buying machinery, Reesink’s thought of everything.

There are so many options for buying machinery these days and whichever way you choose to buy Reesink has you covered with demonstrations, machinery maintenance plans and a wide selection of used machinery. Put simply, Reesink has thought of everything, as Alastair Rowell, UK sales manager – Turfcare Equipment, from Reesink Turfcare explains.

Demonstrations: the key to choosing value for money machinery

Demonstrations have played a large part in turfcare machinery purchasing for some time. It gives customers the opportunity to test out machinery on their playing field, pitch or golf course to determine if it’s the right fit, before making any final purchasing decisions. With so much work expected from your turfcare equipment, and with it often representing a significant investment, demonstrations are a must.

If you’re looking to get a demonstration, the first step is to speak to your local machinery dealer, or local sales representative for the brands you’re interested in. This is where you’ll have the conversation about the machinery you already have, what you think you need, what type of turf you’re working with and what you need your machinery to deliver.

From there, your dealer or sales rep will be able to recommend the machinery that you should demo. This may consist of one machine, or it could be several. Reesink Turfcare has a dedicated fleet of machinery for demonstrations, most of which come with all the attachments and features so you can test the machine to its full capability and find the right spec for you. The demonstration team will be able to talk you through how to use the machinery and all of its features before you get started, and with the team’s excellent product knowledge, all questions can be answered comprehensively, all done onsite at your premises on a day that suits you.

Depending on the number of machines that need to be tested, a demonstration can take between one afternoon to several days. For example, if you’re testing out the ProCore 648 on your greens or pitch, it doesn’t take long to see how well it works on that one area. On the other hand, with Toro’s new all-electric eTriFlex 3370, some customers have tested it for longer to really get a feel for how long the battery can last and how many greens it can do in one charge. That said, there have been customers who have purchased it after just a day’s demonstration they were so impressed with its technology and cutting quality!

With Stage V engines being one of the focal points in machinery selection this year, Reesink has many Stage V compliant machines in the fleet for customers to request for a demonstration. In fact, no matter what machine you would like to demonstrate, rest assured that Reesink will always point out the key features and will test the machinery in all the places you need it to go, to help make a final decision that’s right for you.

While there are many factors to consider when purchasing turfcare machinery, a demonstration is the fastest and most effective way to answer so many of your questions. There are some things you just can’t tell about a machine on paper, and when it comes to getting the best possible value for money, by demonstrating machinery you can know for certain that what you invest in will work for you

A new way to find the best pre-owned Toro machines

Reesink understands every budget is different. Hence the range of maintenance plans available, and now the new website Ree.Own is providing access to the best used Toro machinery available in the UK via an online nationwide network.

Now more than ever, there are so many reasons to buy used machinery but this type of machinery access in this sector had been all but unobtainable until now. Ree.Own, the newly launched service accessible online at reeown.co.uk gives customers the chance to browse, compare prices and match budgets on a range of machines which have less than 3000 hours use on the clock, have been used for less than seven years and been through a multipoint check by trained technicians.

This network provides customers with a single source for all used machinery within our dealer network. There is a team dedicated to the servicing and preparation of these machines to ensure they are customer-ready and the distribution network to do that. Every machine receives a rigorous multipoint inspection, looking at everything from the engine and cooling system, hydraulics and electrical system, steering and brakes, chassis, fuel system, transmission and final drives, wheels and tyres, cutting units (cylinder or rotary) and the operator’s platform and control. This is as well as regrinding and cleaning.

By the time this is finished, the machines are mechanically sound and ready to perform. Reesink’s branch locations and authorised dealers have years of training and experience working specifically with Toro machines and that gives customers peace of mind, especially when they know back-up is there should it be required.

All machines are provided with a minimum 90 day warranty and longer in many cases, and as well as back-up, replacement parts aren’t a problem either. Reesink holds 15,000 genuine Toro parts, all of which are available for delivery at 24 hours’ notice anywhere in the UK, just as if you had a new Toro machine. Plus, a further 12,000 fast-moving lines are housed at the European distribution centre with 48-hour delivery and all other parts are available from Toro HQ in Minneapolis within 72-hours, ensuring minimum downtime.

Purchasing used machinery is becoming an increasingly popular route to take, but if you’re worried about not getting to test a machine before buying it, don’t. If you’re interested in a used machine or ex-demonstration machine from Reesink, it can be arranged. We can bring to a demonstration the exact model you are looking to purchase for you to test on your turf, and the used machine itself to view

Machinery maintenance and servicing made easy with three easy care plans

Once you’ve chosen your machine/s and taken delivery, Reesink has three easy-care maintenance plans through its ReeAssure scheme to suit the needs of every customer, giving the best support at an affordable fixed price with no hidden surprises, perfect for efficient budgeting and cost control. All three plans bring big benefits when it comes to efficient budgeting and cost control. The cost is fixed for the period of the contract and there is the choice of monthly or quarterly payments. Only genuine Toro parts are used, disposal fees are included, and every machine gets a free annual health check. Whichever plan you choose all scheduled servicing is covered and peace of mind is guaranteed.

Reassurance comes from knowing you can be assured your machines will perform to the best of their ability whichever package you have. A recurring theme in conversations with customers about their new machinery was extended warranty programmes and guarantees and there’s the option for all of that. And it means that buying Toro comes with buying into a support network like no other. The parts backup is second-to-none and as a Toro customer you are never more than a maximum 72-hours away from the part you need and minimum downtime and maximum productivity.

These plans further reinforce the common goals and values that are the baseline for supporting the company’s commercial turf customers with high standards for servicing, repairs and warranty, and the spare parts supply process. Especially when placed alongside the back-up and support of Reesink’s service centres and network of Authorised Service and Dealer Locations, and initiatives such as the Service Level Agreement which benchmarks great customer service. Basically, it means that buying Toro comes with buying into a support network like no other.

Machinery maintenance is an absolutely given; it’s a non-negotiable in terms of getting the best out of your machinery and we wanted to create a service that made sure customers have the option to safeguard their investment

Three initiatives from Reesink giving multiple options for buying and maintaining machinery that couldn’t be more suited to the times. Call 01480 226800 or go online at reesinkturfcare.co.uk to find out more