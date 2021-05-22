Royal Dornoch offers free golf to NHS staff for the whole of June

Royal Dornoch Golf Club is offering free rounds on both its courses to NHS and care staff golfers for the remainder of May and all of June.

The opportunity is open to those health staff who are currently members of a golf club and have a valid WHS handicap index.

They may have one round on each of the Royal Dornoch courses, the Championship Course and the Struie Course.

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch, said: “In recognition of the outstanding contribution of NHS and care workers to saving lives since the beginning of the pandemic, Royal Dornoch is offering free rounds on both its golf courses to NHS and care staff during the remainder of May and June. This is also timed ahead of the anticipated national ‘Thank You Day’ on 4 July.

“It has been a hugely challenging period for so many and this is our way of thanking those who have been on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19. We invite health staff from near and far to come and enjoy our wonderful links courses and look forward to giving them our friendly Royal Dornoch welcome.”

Those wishing to take up the NHS and care staff golf course offer should contact the club office on bookings@royaldornoch.com or 01862 810219 ext. 1 and supply proof of current employment, within either the NHS or care sector, and their golf club.