Spate of golf course vandalism ‘could put juniors off playing golf’

A golf club captain has said he fears that youngsters could be deterred from playing golf due to the spate of cases of vandalism at venues in recent weeks.

There have been numerous cases of vandalism this spring with, for example, Pitreavie Golf Club in Dunfermline having to install CCTV cameras after bins were ripped off walls, rocks thrown at club buildings and broken glass, alcohol bottles and debris was left strewn across the club grounds, while a hive of nearly 40,000 bees, designed to pollinate wildflowers at Ageas Bowl Golf Club, was vandalised, which killed more than 2,000 of them. Kelso Golf Club has also reported that windows have been smashed, several clubs have been victims of arson attacks, Rossendale Golf Club had its toilets damaged, Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club had five of its greens torn up and Whitstable and Seasalter Golf Club had buggies stolen and abandoned on the course, and one club even found teenagers camping in one of the bunkers.

Some commentators have said the rise in vandalism has been caused by teenagers who have been bored due to recent lockdowns.

At Castle Douglas Golf Club in Scotland, teenagers have been blamed for damaging dykes and boundary walls across the course, as well as removing tee markers.

And interim captain Wayne Blackburn is worried that could hamper their efforts to appeal to younger members.

He said: “We are trying to encourage kids to come along but some of them are being discouraged because they think these older ones are going to be there who are causing the problems.

“We have purposely built a practice area for the kids and the vandals have even damaged that, which is disappointing.

“We are making a real community effort and we want children to come along to play.

“We have been out in the schools with the active schools teams.

“The schools are behind it because it’s a way the kids can get active after school, but some of them are being put off.

“The police are actively trying to catch the troublemakers. I don’t think it is just a Castle Douglas problem, I think it is a problem in a lot of places where a few are ruining it for the rest.”