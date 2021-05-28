Tiger Woods: My goal right now is walking on my own

In his first interview since his car accident, Tiger Woods has said his primary focus is regaining strength in his injured right leg.

Three months after sustaining serious leg injuries in a single-car crash outside Los Angeles, Tiger Woods finds himself in a familiar routine: rehab, rehab, rehab.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said of the post-crash injuries. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The rehab is focused on strengthening his right leg, which suffered traumatic injuries when he lost control of his vehicle on the morning of February 23. According to a report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Woods was speeding when he crossed over onto the wrong side of Hawthorne Avenue and eventually struck a tree off the side of the road. Authorities said there was no sign that Woods was impaired while driving and declined to press charges in connection with the accident.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony after the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA on February 21, 2021. The tournament was played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of fellow PGA Tour players have visited Woods in recent months, and the general consensus is that the 15-time major winner is in good condition and spirits, all things considered. Prior to his win at the Players Championship in March, Justin Thomas described encouraging texts he received from Woods, who was watching from home.

“I’m happy and I hope he’s happy, and I always appreciate his help,” Thomas said. “If you would have told us when we were 15, 20 years old that Tiger Woods was texting us the night before we have a chance to win the tournament trying to inspire us, that’s pretty cool.”

Shortly after the Masters, Woods posted a picture to his Instagram page showing himself smiling, on crutches and in a walking boot.

“It’s funny because in that photo, the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big!” he said. “Maybe it’s the workouts, too. It’s been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body.”

One motivating element Woods did acknowledge was the outpouring of support he’s received from around the world.

“It’s been incredible,” Woods said. “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

Woods also took note of Phil Mickelson’s historic performance at the PGA Championship, describing his longtime rival’s win as “inspirational” in a congratulatory post.

“Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!”