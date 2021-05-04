Two more golf clubs are sold

Two major UK golf clubs have been sold in the last few days, meaning that four leading venues have been purchased in a little over a week.

Welbeck Manor Hotel and Sparkwell Golf Course in Devon has been purchased by an undisclosed buyer.

It was placed up for sale with a guide price of £1.5million at the end of last year.

Nine-hole Sparkwell Golf Course was built in the grounds of the manor in 1993 and has about 80 members, and often markets to corporate golfers.

Meanwhile, South Winchester Golf Club has been sold to a housing company – sparking fears that it will be developed.

The golf club has told members via email that the 18-hole course is being sold by Crown Golf to Bloor Homes.

The course also opened in the early 1990s.

Steve Brine, local MP, said: “The golf course forms part of a valued landscape and provides an important facility for residents. Not impressed.”

Outline planning permission was granted last year for 1,000 homes to be built on Basingstoke Golf Club following its sale to Bloor Homes.

The email from Roger Tomey, general manager, said: “I hope this email finds you well and enjoying the return to golf during what must be one of the driest springs on record.

“You will no doubt be aware from our recent members communication on 25th March 2021, there has been some interest in the land at South Winchester. The golf course is subject to a deed of covenant in favour of the members, ensuring it remains as a golf club until at least 2026. This prohibits any development of the site and ensures it remains as an operational golf club throughout the term of the covenant.

“I can confirm that Crown Golf have agreed terms to sell the freehold of the club to Bloor Homes. If the agreement is completed, the club will be leased back to Crown Golf initially for the period of the covenant, which may be extended if the land is not taken forward within the Winchester City Council local housing plan. This means that the golf club remains secure for at least the next five years and there will be no change to how we operate the club.

“We are currently busy preparing the clubhouse for re-opening, with the bar undergoing redecoration and our plans to create a new welcome area and extend the club’s hospitality space are well underway. This new lounge area overlooking the lake and fountain will increase the space for members in the clubhouse when restrictions lift, as this has previously been tight. We are also making some additions to the patio area to make outdoor dining a more enjoyable experience.

“Our primary focus remains solely on running the best golf club possible and that will not change. In addition to the improvements to the clubhouse we are also investing in the irrigation system, replacing the main pump sets, which we expect to be installed in the next month. This is over and above the new sprinkler units installed in March, which together will provide better watering solutions for the tees and greens.

“Most importantly our focus will continue to be on making membership at the club enjoyable for all and we look forward to a great golfing season ahead.”

In recent days Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Resort has been sold to an Indian billionaire for £57 million and Europe’s largest golf retailer, American Golf, has purchased High Legh Park Golf Club for £2.7 million.