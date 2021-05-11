Welsh golf club is latest to be bought

A golf club that hosted the Welsh PGA Championships twice during the 1990s is the latest golfing venue to be bought in the last few days.

Fairwood Park Golf Club, a 6,658-yard course set in 140 acres of parkland in Swansea, has been sold to a local family for an undisclosed amount.

Led by Rhodri Evans, the new owners have plans to invest in both the course and clubhouse over the coming years.

“It’s always been a dream of ours to one day own a golf course,” he said. “However, this is far from a vanity project, as we have ambitious plans to enhance the estate from both a golfing and hospitality point of view.

“While the ideas we have for the course are exciting in their own right, there are also plans to enhance the hospitality offering at the club for players and non-players alike.”

A new food menu is currently in development, and there are further plans to develop the member’s bar, restaurant and pro-shop.

In just the last few days, Welbeck Manor Hotel and Sparkwell Golf Course in Devon has been purchased by an undisclosed buyer, South Winchester Golf Club has been sold to a housing company, Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Resort has been sold to an Indian billionaire for £57 million and Europe’s largest golf retailer, American Golf, has purchased High Legh Park Golf Club for £2.7 million.