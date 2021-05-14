You do not need a credit licence to allow members to pay on an instalment plan

In response to two recent articles about financial regulations in golf clubs, Fairway Credit has confirmed that clubs do NOT need a licence for their members to pay their subscriptions in instalments. Here is the article from Fairway Credit.

The majority of Fairway Credit’s clubs utilise a ‘passive non-promoted’ product that does not require licencing.

Fairway Credit believes the misinformation stemmed from a competitor that is seeking to create confusion and uncertainty in golf clubs.

If a golf club allows the lender to advertise its finance to its members on its website, via a leaflet in the clubhouse or as part of an integration with a regulated payment partner, then the club does not need to be involved in regulated activity.

Background

Recently an article was sent to The Golf Business to upload from the NGCAA referencing PCL’s article around regulation – itself a response to an article by Golf England that whilst they acknowledge might have been misleading – they have refused to amend.

The article gave the impression that all clubs are required to have a credit licence of some variety in order to allow members to pay on an instalment plan. Whilst this may be true in some circumstances, there are several situations in which a licence is not required. In particular the majority of Fairway Credit’s clubs utilise a ‘passive non-promoted’ product that does not require licencing.

We believe that the root source of these comments is a competitor struggling for market share who is seeking to create confusion and uncertainty in clubs where none needs to exist.

The response below factually states the position, supporting all routes open to clubs, even those that do not require Fairway Credit to be involved.

Articles regarding regulation of golf membership finance causing clubs unnecessary concern

With the rush back to golf and increased membership demand it is unsurprising that the regulatory requirements of providing finance for golf membership are back in focus. In the last month alone, we have seen two articles from respected trade commentators, but these don’t address all options available to clubs.

Answering some basic questions can put you on the right course:

Do your members pay more each year for a monthly option compared to up front payers? If not, then you may be able to take advantage of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) exempt credit provisions – a 0% short term solution. Compliance is strict: credit must be provided on a fixed sum basis with no fees or charges and repayable over 12 repayments or fewer within 12 months.

Charging a fee or interest, or offering discounts for up-front payment, will mean this credit is ineligible for the exemption.

Will you run your own instalment scheme and keep the charges? If you operate the scheme, this probably makes you a lender. Lenders are required to apply to be directly authorised by the FCA, bringing you directly under the remit of the FCA. Approved lenders need to meet the full requirements of the Consumer Credit Sourcebook (CONC) and other obligations including assessing borrowers’ affordability, Know Your Customer / due diligence, policies to help vulnerable customers, forbearance, conduct risk and more. You will pay FCA fees and levies. It can be a big distraction to get it right for a non-core activity and risks for getting it wrong. Or do you just want to allow members to access a solution when they need it without you being involved in any regulated activity? Here, you simply allow the lender to advertise its finance to your members via a link on your website, a leaflet sitting in the clubhouse or as part of an integration with a payment partner who themselves are regulated. You are not actively engaged in the promotion of finance, it becomes just an option that it is available to any one member who accesses it directly. At Fairway Credit we find this is the most popular route with the majority of our 700 clubs taking advantage of the guidance we provide to clubs to help them stay on the right side of regulation.

