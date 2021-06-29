Club sees huge growth in female members

A Scottish golf club that has been running a ‘Get into Golf’ initiative to women has revealed dozens have joined the club as a result.

King James VI Golf Club in Perth has said 30 Get into Golf Ladies (GIGLs) have signed up via the scheme.

The continuing growth of the ladies’ section is proving rewarding for long-term member Moira Lumby.

Moira, who has coordinated the efforts, said: “I was approached by someone I knew who had been walking the venue during lockdown.

“She had asked if we do group lessons and, at that stage, I had been to one of the Get into Golf seminars to see how we could start it up.

“We had six to start off with and managed to get pro Wallace Booth on board to do the coaching last year. We then ran two sessions with about 20 in total and a lot of them became Get into Golf members.

“We call it GIGL – Get into Golf Ladies – because it’s all about fun. It seemed an appropriate name for us.”

Golf coach Gregor Wright has been fronting up the lessons recently as popularity and interest continues to show no sign of slowing.

Moira added: “At the moment we are in the middle of our second block of lessons and we have 32, eight in four classes.

“We’re up to 30 GIGL members who are now actually outnumbering our full lady members. It’s incredible.

“GIGL membership is very much a stepping stone to allow them to build up their stamina to be able to play 18 holes.

“There is a social playing membership they could jump to next. That allows for 18 holes, while not playing competitively.

“But I would expect half a dozen will jump straight up to full membership. Quite a few now have their handicap.

“We have a nine-hole circuit so they were able to get their handicap over six nine holes as opposed to three 18s.

“We’ve even started a putting competition which is a way of encouraging everyone to keep coming to practice sessions.

“[Last Saturday] we had 40 ladies. I stood up to say something and I just couldn’t.

“I had a big lump in my throat seeing all of these ladies sitting with a smile on their face because they had such a great afternoon.

“I’ve been a member for over 40 years and it broke my heart seeing the ladies’ section going down.

“To now see the buzz about the place, I just love it. People say: ‘You give up so much of your time’. But it’s so rewarding.”

Jane Morrison has been one of the ladies to sign up to the golf initiative.

She said: “For me personally the GIGL initiative has been a fantastic opportunity to learn a new sport in a stunning location and in a very relaxed manner.

“We have all made lots of new friends. I am definitely hooked.”

Another, Isobel Butt, said: “I started the group lessons last summer and was then taken out on the course by some lady members where I could put into practice what I had learned.

“Not only have I taken up a new outdoor sport, but I have also made a whole new circle of friends.”