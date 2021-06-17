England Golf relaunches its ‘Membership: Give it a Shot’ campaign

England Golf has relaunched its ‘Membership: Give it a Shot’ campaign, designed to educate new and existing golfers about the benefits of joining clubs across the country.

The campaign focuses on four core values – equality, diversity, family and community – with a suite of new consumer and club-focused content designed to help golf clubs both recruit new and retain existing members amid the participation boom that has seen more than 4.3 million players recorded as playing at driving ranges across Great Britain in 2020, as the average age of golfers fell from 46 to 41.

Golf club membership has proven itself to be a valuable, healthy and flexible lifestyle product throughout this period, with club membership increasing significantly in the past 12 months.

England Golf’s membership call to action of ‘Give it a Shot’ comes to life through three key messages:

‘Play is Flexible’: As golf continues to evolve in line with modern lifestyle choices, membership has also adapted to change. Flexible tee times, practice facilities, bespoke tournament formats and new entertainment activities have enabled a new ‘way to play golf’.

‘Clubs are Sociable’: A hugely popular aspect of any sport and club membership is the social benefits. The opportunity to meet in a safe environment, share stories, and build lifelong friendships through the game. Golf offers unrivalled levels of mental and physical benefits and hours of socialising, with a mixture of generations and family members.

‘Golf is Affordable’: Golf club membership has adapted to welcome a range of modern lifestyles. Designed to provide individuals with variety, flexible membership offers and carefully constructed payment options have made golf more accessible than ever.

Jeremy Tomlinson, CEO, England Golf, said: “We would like to use this exciting period to support clubs in England with resources to help retain members and attract more golfers, with a first-class suite of digital assets and customisable templates that showcase the sport’s true personality.

“The unprecedented circumstances of the past year has provided a challenge for all of our clubs, but what has remained constant is the comprehensive and varied offer golf clubs provide.

“We believe club membership has never been more important and offers individuals, groups and families an environment that represents the best way to fully enjoy the sport.

“In this exciting time for golf, we look forward to retaining and strengthening our club membership numbers as well as welcoming new players to our game in the months and years ahead.”

Meanwhile, Durham’s Chris Pascall has accepted the nomination to become president-elect of England Golf for 2022.

Pascall, who has vast experience of both playing for and captaining her country during a highly successful amateur career, will succeed Lancashire’s Les Wilson as president in 2023.

Speaking about her nomination, Pascall said: “It was a real honour to be nominated as president-elect of England Golf and I was delighted to accept the role.

“I feel very proud to represent both the men’s and women’s game through this highly prestigious position.

“Golf has been a huge part of my life since I started playing at the age of 11. The various volunteer roles I have held have been just as rewarding as my achievements on the course.

“I am excited for the opportunity to help drive development and progression in English golf, particularly at this important juncture for the sport in a post-pandemic world.

“I am passionate about making the game accessible for all and nurturing the next generation of golfers.

“I would like to thank England Golf for giving me this fantastic opportunity. I hope to follow on the great work of past presidents and look forward to starting in April.”

The 66-year-old will bring with her an immense knowledge of the game of golf following a lifelong love affair with the game.

A single figure handicap player for over 50 years, Pascall played for England girls in 1972 and then went on to represent the England women’s squad between 1979-81.

She also represented Durham with distinction for over 20 years at county level and then enjoyed great success on the management side of the sport.

Pascall spent eight years as an England selector and captained no fewer than 15 different England teams in their quest for success at home and abroad in events such as the Home Internationals and European Team Championships.

The member at Hartlepool Golf Club is also hugely skilled in understanding the important role played by clubs and counties in the success of the English amateur game.

After serving on many committees over the years, Pascall is currently captain of the Durham County Ladies’ Golf Association and also spent four years as the voting member for Durham on England Golf matters between 2015-2018.