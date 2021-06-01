Get Golfing charity takes over the running of Arkley Golf Club

The property company, U+I, has agreed to hand over the lease of Arkley Golf Club in Hertfordshire to charity Get Golfing for the next 25 years.

Arkley joins Get Golfing’s stable of clubs including nearby Mill Green, Warley Park in Essex, Surrey clubs Hampton Court Palace and Pyrford Lakes, Redlibbets in Kent, The Bristol in the West Country and Sherfield Oaks in Hampshire.

Get Golfing CEO Edward Richardson says, “Arkley is a special golf club with an important place in the development of golf in Britain, so we are delighted to be involved in returning the club and course to its former glory. We would encourage anyone who loves golf to try Arkley, it is a historic course and a very welcoming venue to relax after a game of golf.

“We are also immensely proud that the current operator, U+I, has chosen us to continue their good work. Director John Weir is a hugely respected figure in the golf industry and to get his endorsement means a lot to all the team at Get Golfing.”

The change in management also means that Arkley members will now be able to access other clubs in the Get Golfing group at enhanced rates and will benefit from a range of market-leading discounts on drinks, food and golf equipment. They will also be able to enter some of Get Golfing’s competitions, such as Get Golfing’s Society Masters and its Order of Merit series for members, called The Race to Le Touquet, which in addition to offering the opportunity to win golf trips, comes with an array of prizes.

Club captain Kaz Donald told Arkley members in the club’s newsletter that the handover was “a real positive” for the club: “President David and I have met Edward Richardson and we were very impressed. His passion for golf, and the future, is palpable… I do believe that the future is bright!”

Arkley Golf Club is a par 69 course laid out by celebrated golfer and course architect James Braid and further improved by the legendary course designer Harry Colt. The tree-lined, nine-hole course has 18 distinct tee boxes and provides an enjoyable challenge for golfers of every level.

