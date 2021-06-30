Golf club asks the public to stop interrupting golfers

A Scottish golf club that saw huge interest from the public in walking around its course during lockdowns has asked those who still use it to show more consideration for golfers now that they’re back playing.

Nairn Golf Club has appealed to walkers and cyclists to be aware of and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code when crossing the golf course, as this is also risking injury to themselves.

With guidance from the Highland Council, it is introducing new signage to help people stay safe and to know how to avoid interrupting golf at play.

Walkers and cyclists have been accessing the golf course; interrupting play and, most importantly, unwittingly putting themselves at risk of serious personal injury, according to a report.

Golfers and the public have been struck and injured by golf balls in the past at Nairn.

The number of ‘near misses’ has increased dramatically over the last 12 months and Nairn Golf Club is keen to do all they can to minimise this risk.

Nairn Golf Club chief executive officer Colin Sinclair said that the club is promoting the message of informed, safe and responsible access to help improve awareness of the dangers of accessing golf courses.

He said: “The Scottish Outdoor Access Code states that the public may cross a golf course as long as they let golfers play their shots, stay still and quiet when near a player about to play a shot and keep dogs on a short lead.

“New signage and volunteer marshalls will help highlight what the public can and cannot do when crossing the course.”

He added: “We hope responsible access continues for the safety of the public and golfers.”