Golf course asks golfers to stop littering

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir June 22, 2021 07:41

A local authority golf venue has asked its users to stop littering on the golf course.

Southampton Municipal Golf Course has taken to social media after course users dropped their litter on the ground rather than putting it in the bins provided on-site.

The course says this is mostly happening at the tee areas where the old bins have been removed.

New bins have however been installed since, along the main road that runs through the course.

Southampton Municipal Golf Course. Image from Facebook

A spokesperson for the course said: “We’ve relocated the bins for ease of access and to reduce the amount of vehicles driving around the course to empty the bins.

“Please hang on to your litter until you get to a bin, or take it home with you. It’s a beautiful course, let’s keep it that way!”

 

