Here’s what Liverpool Golf Centre’s new store looks like

The American Golf store at Liverpool Golf Centre has reopened following a £400,000 investment.The shop provides 14 jobs and state-of-the-art services for all types of golfers.

The high tech retail space boasts a bespoke short game area on a new additional floor with a flat putting green to deliver world-class fittings, as well as a contoured putting area that replicates authentic scenarios golfers experience on an actual course, meaning visitors can fully test out their equipment to be on top of their game before heading onto the range.

New and professional players alike can take advantage of free custom fit sessions in the upgraded custom fitting studio, complete with launch monitor technology with ultra-high-speed cameras that measure each customer’s swing to the sub-millimetre.

Also available are putter and ball fittings, ‘new starter experiences’, equipment trade-ins and repairs and club checks, akin to an MOT for your own equipment.

Additional golf apparel and equipment brands including Golfino, Galvin Green, as well as Tour Edge and Honma are now stocked, alongside the existing comprehensive range.

Gary Favell, CEO, American Golf says: “Liverpool Golf Centre is very popular, attracting social players, pros and even local celebrities. We’re really pleased to have revamped our retail offering, providing everything for all types of golfer so they can improve and enjoy their game.”

Adam Mahar, owner, Liverpool Golf Centre, added: “As Liverpool’s leading golf centre and driving range, our constantly expanding facilities are perfect for pros, beginners and families alike. The exciting additions to the new store, such as the state-of-the-art custom fit service and newly-listed fashion brands, will strengthen our offering even further – we’re excited to see our customers experiencing it for themselves.”