Historic golf club is saved from closing down

One of the oldest golf clubs in Wales has been saved after an agreement has been reached surrounding a flood defence system in the local area.

Rhyl Golf Club, established in 1890, is said to be the fourth oldest golf club in Wales.

Members were told that under proposals by Denbighshire Council and the Welsh government, a sea defence project will create a floodplain which incorporates the venue’s location, meaning the golf club would close next year.

However, an agreement has been reached between the parties, and now defences will be built with a new flood embankment around the perimeter of the golf course, situated on the border of Rhyl and Prestatyn.

This will protect 2,100 homes in the local area.

“Rising sea levels and bigger storms caused by climate change will result in waves overwhelming the defences more often,” said Cllr Brian Jones, lead member for waste, transport and environment.

“Without improvements to the sea defences, the risk of coastal flooding faced by homes and businesses in Prestatyn is likely to increase in future.

The local authority said any potential scheme would be dependent on evidence of the economic, social and environmental impacts as well as approval of funding from Welsh government and Denbighshire County Council.

The scheme would also need planning permission, with any planning application involving a public consultation period.

A tidal surge in 2013 flooded numerous homes near the golf club, causing major upheaval and property damage.

Work had been carried out to prevent blockages to channels that direct floodwater away from the houses and the golf course has been bunded in order to provide a holding area in the event of a major flood event.

Rhyl Golf Club currently has more than 20 years remaining on its land lease from the council and is involved in the process to find solutions to disruption that may be caused during the construction phase.

Mike Pritchard, from Rhyl Golf Club, said: “We are pleased that the future of Rhyl Golf Club has now been resolved. The last 12 months have been worrying for all connected to the club but, through continuous discussions with the council and reviews of the plans, we can now look forward to many more years of golf at one of the oldest clubs in Wales.

“We will see very minimal disruption under the work plan and we will be able to play golf throughout the work, culminating in a slight reshaping of the course – which will bring new, positive golfing challenges to members and guests alike.”