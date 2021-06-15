Indoor ‘Rule of Six’ to continue for English golf clubs until July

The All-Party Parliamentary Group For Golf (APPGG) has confirmed that current Covid guidance for golf clubs in England will remain until July 19.

This follows the prime minister’s announcement that ‘Freedom Day’ will be delayed by four weeks due to a recent rise in infections.

In a statement, the APPGG says: ‘In light of the government delaying the easing of lockdown to 19th July in England, England Golf and membership bodies in England will confirm to clubs and golfers that the current Play Safe Stay Safe guidance will continue until that date, unless the government decides otherwise. For the most up-to-date guidance, please visit the England Golf and respective membership body websites.’

The current guidance states that indoor catering and indoor coaching should be subject to the ‘Rule of Six’, while outdoor catering should be for a maximum of 30 people.

Meanwhile, The R&A has said that the announcement by Boris Johnson shouldn’t have any detrimental effect on next month’s Open Championship.

‘Following the announcement by the prime minister to delay the move to Step 4 in the UK government’s roadmap, we would like to reassure fans that we will shortly be able to confirm our arrangements for The 149th Open being held at Royal St George’s from 11-18 July,’ it says.

‘We are in active discussions with the UK government and public health authorities regarding capacity levels for the championship and hope to provide a definitive update for all ticket holders and hospitality guests in the next few days. We would like to thank all fans for their patience and support.’