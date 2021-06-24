Professional cricketer could qualify for the Open

A professional cricketer who has scored nearly 20,000 first-class runs and taken nearly 650 wickets is hoping to qualify for The Open Championship at Royal St. George’s Golf Club next month.

Peter Trego, who plays cricket for Nottinghamshire, will be competing in at least one qualification tournament in the next few days – even though he is due to be in the squad for the 2021 Vitality Blast just two days before it.

Trego has won honours with both Somerset (Royal London One Day Cup) and Nottinghamshire (Vitality Blast).

Alongside his impressive cricket career, Trego has always loved golf, which is why he is now looking to take on a new sporting challenge and do something that no cricketer has ever done before. His aim is to use his presence and profile to inspire others.

Trego is sponsored by Trade Nation, which has agreed to donate £50 to the Professional Cricketers’ Trust (PCA) for each par, £250 for each birdie, and £500 for each eagle that Trego scores in the qualifying tournaments.

“It’s any golfer’s dream to play in the Open, and I’ve got to the stage in my life where I thought ‘just go for it!’” Trego said.

“It’s my first ever event at this level, but I’ve been playing well and practicing hard through the lockdowns. I will no doubt be nervous but playing with added desire due to this incentive from my sponsor, Trade Nation. The PCA is a charity close to my heart as they do a wonderful job supporting current and ex-cricketers, and their families, when they fall on hard times and are in poor health. If I get through to the next stage of qualifying and can hand over a sizeable cheque to the PCA, I’ll be one very happy cricketer and golfer!”

Stuart Lane, CEO at Trade Nation, said: “As a professional cricketer, it’s fantastic to see him step up and take on a brand new challenge. We wish him the very best of luck.”

A number of people are wishing Peter good luck on LinkedIn.