Figures in the Scottish golf industry are calling for tourism support as an initiative has launched in a bid to get more people from around the world to visit some historic clubs that have missed out on tourism due to the pandemic.

Scotland, Where Golf Began is an industry-led initiative for golfers looking to enjoy stay-and-play trips to the ‘holy grail’ of the sport. Taking its name from 1457 when the game of golf was first recorded in writing in Scotland, the not-for-profit concept is the work of a collective across the industry.

Regional golf tourism groups, golf clubs, tour operators and accommodation providers are working together across Scotland to promote the dedicated website scotlandwheregolfbegan.com and growing social media channels.

Through the creation on a daily basis of eye-catching photography, wonderful short films, insightful stories and fascinating podcasts, Scotland, Where Golf Began is inspiring golfers to visit Scottish shores – particularly as Covid-19 restrictions lessen.

Allan Minto, project manager for Scotland, Where Golf Began, said: “Scottish golf tourism needs support now more than ever before to recover from the challenges of Covid-19. In addition to providing advice and support to golf businesses across the entire country, the introduction of the new national consumer facing web platform provides one entry point and easy access to all the information you need to plan a golf break in Scotland.

“Storytelling features prominently in the form of inspiring stories, videos and podcasts, encouraging more engaging and meaningful golf tourism experiences. This will become the ‘go to’ website for all golfers planning to play golf in Scotland.”

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch Golf Club, said: “Scotland, Where Golf Began is an exciting new digital concept to encourage golfers to enjoy a golf break in Scotland.

“Royal Dornoch is one of the first golf clubs to sign up to the membership packages available and we look forward to other clubs in Scotland giving their support to the initiative. It is a hugely important time to promote Scottish golf tourism and all of our wonderful venues, especially as Covid-19 restrictions are beginning to ease.”