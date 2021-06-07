UK Golf Federation launches free handicaps for non-members

The UK Golf Federation, an association of several golf clubs, has launched software that gives golfers who aren’t members of clubs official handicaps for free ‘for life’.

This comes just a few days after England Golf announced it is launching official handicaps for non-members from early July for £40 per year, and Scottish Golf launched a similar scheme for £5.99 per month.

The UK Golf Federation’s software, delivered by fibodo, is called UK GOLF and it “gives the two million independent golfers throughout the UK the opportunity to gain an official handicap, book tee times at golf courses across the UK and be part of the wider golf community,” says chief executive Doug Poole.

“Through the new platform, independent golfers will be able to obtain their free for life official handicap and access it via the web, mobile or app.”

It has launched for golf clubs to register with it and will be available to golfers from early July.

Richard Haygarth, chairman of the UK Golf Federation and multi-site golf operator, said: “I have long believed that players who have a handicap are much more likely to keep playing golf. Clubs have known for many years that one of the unique aspects of golf is the fact that golfers of widely differing abilities can compete with each other through the handicap system. Golf is a very social game, bringing a huge range of people together and the social aspect keeps people coming back. The fact that the UK GOLF will be available to all golfers for life can really help keep people playing golf. This is a massive step forward for the game of golf in the UK.”

“It’s a win for the golf industry and the thousand-plus proprietary and commercially minded UK Golf Federation members across the whole of the UK,” added Poole.

“By putting the independent golfer at the centre of the UK Golf Federation strategy, it can increase golf participation, put the revenue generated from rounds played by members and secondary spending back into golf, while also increasing long-term golf club membership numbers. Plus, the UK Golf Federation is a ‘not for profit’ organisation and guarantees to invest any profits from the app back into the game.”