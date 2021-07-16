Club hopes to replace clubhouse with housing

An historic golf club near Manchester has submitted to plans to demolish its clubhouse and replace it with housing, funding the building of a modern clubhouse elsewhere at the venue.

The new clubhouse would also be linked with improvements to the golf course as well as other facilities such as a new car park, in order to restore its reputation as a leading venue.

Bolton Old Links Golf Club was established in 1891 and its clubhouse opened in 1926. It would be replaced with 14 homes.

A new clubhouse would be built nearby with what is described as ‘modern changing and servicing facilities which will be a significant improvement over those presently available’.

In planning documents submitted to Bolton Council, the club set out its aspirations for the future to create a ‘championship level course’.

They state: “We wish to develop a championship quality golf course for Bolton with facilities to match the quality of the course.

“Our vision is a clubhouse which is convenient to course and sympathetic to its environment in design, materials and landscape and develop and sustain membership to maintain long term viability.

“We wish to encourage inclusivity in sport at all levels and to promote the town of Bolton to visitors and investors. ”

The plans also include a new 120 space car park and improvements to access.

The club hopes to restore higher profile professional and amateur golf competitions at the course, which it hasn’t staged since 1998 when its status was downgraded due to inadequate off-course facilities, according to reports.

In the plans the club acknowledges the proposal depends fully on the opportunity to dispose of the existing clubhouse site to provide the necessary funds.

If planning permission were obtained they would enter into a legal agreement with the council to ensure completion of the new clubhouse before any residential development at the existing site.