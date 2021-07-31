Council to sell golf course following bankruptcy notice

Croydon Council has placed Coulsdon Manor Hotel and Golf Club up for sale due to the local authority’s financial crisis.

The council effectively declared itself bankrupt last year, owing debts of about £1.5 billion, and it has now announced that it hopes to sell off various assets, including the golf club, to bring in millions of pounds in income.

The highly regarded 18-hole golf club was leased out by the Labour-run council with around £19,000 rent a year paid to it. It has been owned by the council since the 1930s, and leased since 1999.

The current tenant, Bespoke Hotels, has already reportedly purchased the freehold.

‘The cash-strapped council’s fire sale continues, with a former primary school, garages, a scout hut and a hotel and golf course among the latest public assets that are being flogged off to try to plug the gaping holes in the town hall finances,’ reports Inside Croydon.

‘None of these properties were included in the original listing of sites for disposal published by the council in February.

‘None of the terms agreed on these potentially multi-million-pound property deals have been divulged to the public.

‘The golf course is currently let under the terms of a 125-year lease, with 103 years remaining.

‘The hotel operators paid an initial premium of £150,000 in 1999, when taking on the business, and according to the council report they have paid a seemingly modest annual rental of around £19,000, based upon a percentage of the turnover income.

‘The council says that the 42-room hotel, with its function rooms and restaurant “is let on a separate lease of a similar length with 103 years remaining but is on a peppercorn rent. An initial premium of £600,000 was paid in 1999 for the lease”.

‘The terms of the sale to Bespoke Hotels have been kept secret by the council.

‘This is not the first time that Croydon Council has sold off a golf course: in 2014, the sale of the Addington Palace Golf Club [took place]. The price paid for that valuable piece of green belt real estate has never been released, and so the public have been denied an opportunity to assess whether it represented best value.

‘The sale of the Coulsdon Manor is different, at least because it is to remain a public course, open to anyone to use after paying a daily greens fee. Most golf clubs require players to stump up thousands of pounds in annual membership. As a public course, therefore, Coulsdon Manor is a rarity in what used to be known as the ‘Surrey Stockbroker Belt’.

A council report states that ‘all assets have been valued by an external valuer as part of the disposal process and the terms agreed have been approved by the head of asset management before being put through the formal governance process’.