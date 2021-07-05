Global golf community in shock as PGA professional is murdered on US golf course

A director of golf has been tragically murdered on the golf course he worked at in the USA.

Gene Siller, 41, was the director of golf at Pinetree Country Club in Georgia.

He approached what has been described as a white pickup truck, which had driven onto the course and was in a bunker, when according to witnesses, the driver opened fire and shot him five times.

According to police, the suspect has not been caught. No motive has been identified and it’s not known what events led up to the shooting.

Reports have said the vehicle was found on another part of the golf course by police – and when they opened it they found two more dead bodies inside. One is the vehicle owner.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reported that Siller, a husband and father of two, had worked at several area golf courses over the years. He’d also regularly participated in the Georgia PGA Section golf tournaments since 2007.

“He was a super nice guy with two young kids and a beautiful wife,” Summit Chase member Marc Cain told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “I got to spend a good deal of time with him on the course and on a golf trip. Our hearts are ripped out with the sad news.”

Jim Richerson, president. of the PGA, said: “We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pinetree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller. The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community.”

The Georgia State Golf Association expressed its condolences for Siller’s death. “All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends,” the association tweeted.

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,” Georgia’s Professional Golfers’ Association tweeted.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit Siller’s wife and children, which has a $500,000 goal, and had received more than $200,000 in less than 24 hours.

Many of the donors have stated they were associated with the golf club or are just a member of the global golf community, and are shocked by the news.