Golf clubs provide employment for youngsters on Universal Credit

Two golf clubs in Surrey have become the latest to join a government scheme that provides employment opportunities for youngsters.

The Kickstart scheme is being used at Foxhills Club and Resort, and Farleigh, to fund jobs for 16- to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit at risk of long-term unemployment with a series of job opportunities across the business.

Applicants must be referred initially by their Job Centre work coach, but will then be given an opportunity with permanent apprenticeships on offer for those candidates who make a positive impression.

“I am delighted to have two approved Kickstart venues and think both Foxhills and Farleigh Golf Club offer a brilliant opportunity for people to find a new career when perhaps they haven’t found their niche elsewhere,” said Karen Callan, Foxhills’ group’s head of HR.

“Hospitality has been impacted heavily by a combination of Brexit and Covid, and with the popularity of our resorts at an all-time high, I believe Kickstarters will help ensure we continue to deliver excellent service during one of our busiest summers.”

Both Foxhills and Farleigh boast a wealth of career choices, and always seek to promote from within, offering in-house training, professional development and industry accreditations.

Employees receive benefits including a complimentary country club membership which gives access to the resort’s extensive leisure facilities, including four swimming pools, 11 tennis courts, three golf courses, gym and fitness classes, as well as dining, hotel reservation and spa discounts.

The roles include gardening assistant, greenkeeping assistant, business administration assistant, kitchen assistant, services assistant (food and beverage), spa assistant and golf services assistant.

A few weeks ago, Windlesham Golf Club, also in Surrey, welcomed new Kickstart recruits – Harry and Nick.

The duo joined course manager Leigh Powell’s greenkeeping team on six-month contracts with their salaries, up to 25 hours per week, fully funded by the government. In addition, they’ll benefit from future employability support and education, alongside access to a wide range of online courses offered by Promote Golf.

Local MP Michael Gove said: “It was wonderful to meet Nick and Harry. Their enthusiasm for their tasks shone through and it is great to see they are benefiting from the opportunity and the training”.

Neil Dainton, Windlesham Golf Club’s general manager, added: “We’re delighted to be one of the first golf clubs to welcome Kickstart-funded employees to our club.”

Nick commented: “It’s exciting and I’m really looking forward to working on a golf course and learning more about the profession of sports turf management. The Kickstart Scheme has helped me get my foot in the door with this new position and now I’m going to work really hard for Windlesham Golf Club over the summer period. I’m very much hoping to continue work in this area after my six months.”

Over 475 Kickstart placements have taken place across 220 golf clubs in recent weeks.