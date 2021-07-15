New project to introduce children to golf launched at the Open

A project aimed at getting more children to play golf has been launched at the 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent.

The national junior charity the Golf Foundation has unveiled ‘Golfway’ in The R&A SwingZone in the Spectator Village at Royal St George’s – ‘a fun new method of learning golf for kids in school’. It has been created for teachers to get to grips with easily, and to enhance the outreach work of PGA professionals in schools and communities.

Nicola Bennett, an emerging professional golfer, social influencer and golf coach who has been taking golf into the London area where she grew up, launched it.

Nicola, from Bush Hill Park Golf Club, supported a recent community golf project in East London, presenting a golf session for youngsters at Valence Primary School in Dagenham to tee it off and then lending her support to children from six schools in helping present the Crowlands Schools Festival, alongside Chris Jenkins, PGA professional at Crowlands Golf Centre.

Golfway equipment is designed and produced by The Masters Golf Company for young children of all abilities and allow games and practice drills to deliver fun golf sessions. It is hoped that it will be delivered to two million children in 7,500 schools over the next five years as part of a programme that links schools and local PGA professionals together and provides four coaching sessions which progress children through to a fifth session at an accredited local golf club.

Andy Leigh, who leads on schools for the Golf Foundation, said: “The four new key elements of our primary school support, which includes new equipment, a structured programme, training, and a realigned school games competition, is very exciting. We really feel this new, reimagined way of presenting golf is ready to take golf to the masses by engaging with more schools.

“We are delighted that Golfway offers fantastic equipment to take our work to a whole new level in schools for the future.”

Chris Smith of Masters Golf said: “We are thrilled that the expertise we have developed over many years in junior golf, which has led to the creation of Golfway and the game format, ShortGolf, will now support the Golf Foundation’s drive to bring golf to a new generation of young people.”