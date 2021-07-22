Stellar Asset Management purchases its third golf club

An inheritance tax and estate planning specialist has purchased its third golf club in five years.

Stellar Asset Management has acquired Bramshaw Golf Club in Hampshire from the previous owner, the Crosthwaite-Eyre family on behalf of its IHT Portfolio for an undisclosed amount. It has also purchased the adjacent The Bell Inn as part of the deal. The two properties had been up for sale with a guide price of about £4 million.

The company purchased Paultons Golf Centre in Hampshire in 2019 and Murrayshall Country House Hotel and Golf Club in Perthshire in 2016, as well as numerous hotels around the country.

“Stellar’s latest acquisition marks another bold venture into the vibrant leisure market as the company once again uses its expertise to unlock the business potential of another outstanding facility,” said a spokesman.

“Working in partnership with Ben Blackburn Golf, both the golf club and the inn will undergo a number of considered refurbishments, with the aim of elevating all areas to the same high standard of other Stellar properties.”

Jonathan Gain, chief executive of Stellar Asset Management, commented: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Bramshaw Golf Club and The Bell Inn into our portfolio of leisure properties and we are looking forward to enhancing the potential of the golf course, clubhouse facilities and the inn for the benefit of members and visitors.

“This is an exciting space for us, and the popularity of both courses to members and visitors offers great potential for our investors.”

Located in the heart of the New Forest, Bramshaw Golf Club boasts a thriving membership and two beautiful 18-hole courses, the Manor and the Forest. The latter lays claim to being the oldest golf course in Hampshire, having been built around 1865. Situated on open “common” land, golfers have famously been accompanied by New Forest ponies, donkeys, cows and pigs on its fairways.

The 28-bedroom The Bell Inn is an 18th century coaching inn located alongside the golf club, surrounded by ancient woodland. The listed building is as much part of the timeless landscape as the ponies and deer which roam free through the surrounding forest.

“We are delighted to have completed the purchase of these two highly regarded properties which exude character and are brimming with potential, thanks to their fantastic location in one of the most beautiful parts of the country,” commented Ben Blackburn.

“We are also extremely fortunate to be taking over a business that has been well managed by the previous owners and I’d like to thank them for everything they have done and wish them the very best for the future.”