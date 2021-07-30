Wilton Carpets launches the ‘Tartan Collection’

Wilton Carpets’ newly launched Tartan Collection seems the perfect analogy for Wilton Carpets: steeped in tradition and heritage craftsmanship, and simultaneously at the vanguard of interior design trends and very much part of the fabric of prestigious leisure and hospitality venues.

“We were keen to develop a cool, fun collection of tartans which would be really usable, including some popular ‘classics’ but would also offer some designs which pushed the boundaries of the tartan style – evolving the motif into a more abstract space, some are very bravely large scale, while others have a distressed finished, bringing an urban note to the theme,” said Damian Roscoe, design director, Wilton Carpets.

This collection is part of the ‘Ready To Weave’ offer, designed for great flexibility without compromising Wilton Carpets’ commitment to weave each carpet to order within 28 days. The company uses industry gold-standard yarn which is constructed with 80 percent wool and 20 percent nylon, providing the ultimate balance of under-foot comfort and long life-time value, but you can specify the quality from 7-row for medium contract use, up to 11-row for very heavy contract use, depending on traffic levels.

There’s also flexibility with design: presented in really usable colourways, this collection can be recoloured within Wilton Carpets’ standard palettes allowing creative flexibility. Choose the design you like, then use its ‘Design Hub’ to play with the colours to create a semi-bespoke design. This flexibility has no additional charge and doesn’t impact the delivery time.

www.wiltoncarpets.com/tartancollection